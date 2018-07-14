NASCAR starting lineup at Kentucky: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole; Erik Jones to start 2nd
Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for the Quaker State 400 and has put himself in great position once again to win at Kentucky Speedway.
Truex is the defending champion at Kentucky and was in contention for a win as well in 2016, and had it not been for a penalty on pit road he may have come away with the win.
He will be starting from the front again Saturday, and with four of the last seven winners in Kentucky starting from the front row, Truex has to feel good about his chances.
"Starting up front is key," Truex told NBCSN after his run. "So first pit stall will be good for here, and hopefully we can back up what we did last year."
Erik Jones followed up his win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with a second-place finish in qualifying Friday. Kevin Harvick will start third, Brad Keselowski fourth and Kyle Busch fifth.
Denny Hamlin, who is ninth in the Cup Series Standings, did not pass tech and will start at the back.
The Quaker State 400 can be seen at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.
Starting lineup for the Quaker State 400
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Erik Jones
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Kyle Busch
6. Paul Menard
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Kurt Busch
10. Ryan Newman
11. Daniel Suarez
12. Aric Almirola
13. Austin Dillon
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15. Alex Bowman
16. Chase Elliott
17. Matt Kenseth
18. Kyle Larson
19. Joey Logano
20. Chris Buescher
21. William Byron
22. Jamie McMurray
23. Michael McDowell
24. David Ragan
25. Bubba Wallace Jr.
26. AJ Allmendinger
27. Jimmie Johnson
28. Ty Dillon
29. Kasey Kahne
30. Ross Chastain
31. Corey Lajoie
32. JJ Yeley
33. Landon Cassill
34. BJ McLeod
35. Garrett Smithley
36. Denny Hamlin
Did Not Advance
37. Matt DiBenedetto
38. Jesse Little
39. Timmy Hill