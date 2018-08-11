NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Denny Hamlin wins second straight pole; Kyle Busch second

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 19 // 11 Aug 2018, 03:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin won his second straight pole Friday as he swept all three rounds of qualifying at Michigan International Speedway for the Consumers Energy 400 Sunday.

Hamlin was the fastest in practice and consistently the best in qualifying as well as this was the first time he has ever swept all three rounds.

"The team gave me a great driving car, one that was just easily able to consistently back up times after time," Hamlin told NBCSN. "We got faster on every run on the race track today."

Kyle Busch will start second while Kevin Harvick will be third.

Daniel Suarez, who has been on a good run lately, wrecked on his qualifying lap and will start from the back. Chase Elliott, who won his first career race last week at Watkins Glen, will start 21st in his 100th career race.

The Consumers Energy 400 can be seen at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NASCAR starting lineup at Consumers Energy 400

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Erik Jones

5. Austin Dillon

6. Ryan Newman

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Alex Bowman

10. Joey Logano

11. Aric Almirola

12. Kurt Busch

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14. Paul Menard

15. Jamie McMurray

16. Clint Bowyer

17. Kyle Larson

18. Brad Keselowski

19. Jimmie Johnson

20. William Byron

21. Chase Elliott

22. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace

23. Chris Buescher

24. David Ragan

25. AJ Allmendinger

26. Trevor Bayne

27. Ty Dillon

28. Kasey Kahne

29. Michael McDowell

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Landon Cassill

32. Corey Lajoie

33. BJ McLeod

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Reed Sorenson

36. Garrett Smithley

37. Timmy Hill

38. Jeffrey Earnhardt

39. Blake Jones

40. Daniel Suarez