NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Kurt Busch on pole, Kyle Larson starts 26th

Kyle Larson will be going for his fourth straight win at Michigan Sunday, but he will have to do it from a ways back as he qualified 26th.

Kurt Busch was moving Friday. The 39-year-old won the pole for the FireKeepers Casino 400 with the fastest lap on the track (35.405 seconds) since Jeff Gordon set the record in 2014.

This is Busch's second pole of the season (Texas).

"This one was fun because I could trust the car and I knew I needed to go after it hard," Busch told FS1 after qualifying. "Just watching all the Fords in practice I knew we had a shot at it."

Brad Keselowski will start second while Kyle Busch will be third and Kevin Harvick fourth.

If Kyle Larson is going to win his fourth race in a row at Michigan, he will have to work his way up from well back. The 25-year-old driver qualified 26th Friday and will have his work cut out for him Sunday. The last eight winners at Michigan in a non-rain-shortened race have started from the top 12 positions.

However, Larson started last at Kansas earlier this year, and the two tracks run similarly, so he will not be completely out of his comfort zone going for his first win of the season at the FireKeepers Casino 400, which can be seen at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

Starting lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400

1. Kurt Busch

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Kyle Busch

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Joey Logano

6. Aric Almirola

7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8. Erik Jones

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Ryan Newman

12. Clint Bowyer

13. Chase Elliott

14. William Byron

15. Paul Menard

16. Austin Dillon

17. Martin Truex Jr.

18. Chris Buescher

19. Matt Kenseth

20. Jimmie Johnson

21. Alex Bowman

22. Daniel Suarez

23. Michael McDowell

24. Jamie McMurray

25. AJ Allmendinger

26. Kyle Larson

27. David Ragan

28. Bubba Wallace

29. Kasey Kahne

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Ty Dillon

32. Corey Lajoie

33. Ross Chastain

34. Gray Gaulding

35. BJ McLeod

36. Landon Cassill

37. DJ Kennington

38. Timmy Hill

39. Garrett Smithley