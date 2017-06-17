NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Kyle Larson on pole eyeing repeat win

It's the third career pole for Kyle Larson, who returns to the track where he recorded his first career Cup Series win last August.

by Omnisport News 17 Jun 2017, 02:50 IST

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson will lead the field of 37 to the green flag in Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway after recording the fastest speed in the final round of qualifying at the two-mile track.

It's the third career pole for Larson, who returns to the track where he recorded his first career Cup Series win last August. The No. 42 driver entered Friday as the race-favorite and backed up the optimism by recording the fastest speed in Friday's opening practice.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second Sunday, while Clint Bowyer will roll off from the inside of Row 2 as he seeks his first Cup Series win since 2012. Still without a win this season, Kyle Busch will start fourth.

Kevin Harvick, who had the fastest speed in Round 2, will start 11th as he eyes his first win of the season. Harvick has finished second in five of the last eight races at Michigan. In the other three races in that time span he's finished in the top five twice. He'll begin Sunday's 200-lap race next to Michigan native Brad Keselowski.

Jimmie Johnson qualified 13th the same day Hendrick Motorsports announced the seven-time NASCAR champion signed a contract extension with the race team through 2020.

Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Jamie McMurray Matt Kenseth Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Jimmie Johnson Erik Jones Kurt Busch Kasey Kahne Dale Earnhardt Jr. Austin Dillon Ryan Newman Daniel Suarez Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Michael McDowell Danica Patrick Ty Dillon Chris Buescher AJ Allmendinger Darrell Wallace Jr. Trevor Bayne Matt DiBenedetto David Ragan Paul Menard Ryan Sieg Corey LaJoie Cole Whitt Reed Sorenson Jeffrey Earnhardt Landon Cassill

NOTE: Ty Dillon will start at the rear Sunday after making an unapproved body modification on Friday resulting in his qualifying time being disallowed.