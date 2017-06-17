Write an Article

NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Kyle Larson on pole eyeing repeat win

It's the third career pole for Kyle Larson, who returns to the track where he recorded his first career Cup Series win last August.

by Omnisport
News 17 Jun 2017, 02:50 IST
Larson-Kyle-03292015-US-News-Getty-FTR
Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson will lead the field of 37 to the green flag in Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway after recording the fastest speed in the final round of qualifying at the two-mile track. 

It's the third career pole for Larson, who returns to the track where he recorded his first career Cup Series win last August. The No. 42 driver entered Friday as the race-favorite and backed up the optimism by recording the fastest speed in Friday's opening practice. 

Martin Truex Jr. will start second Sunday, while Clint Bowyer will roll off from the inside of Row 2 as he seeks his first Cup Series win since 2012. Still without a win this season, Kyle Busch will start fourth. 

Kevin Harvick, who had the fastest speed in Round 2, will start 11th as he eyes his first win of the season. Harvick has finished second in five of the last eight races at Michigan. In the other three races in that time span he's finished in the top five twice. He'll begin Sunday's 200-lap race next to Michigan native Brad Keselowski. 

Jimmie Johnson qualified 13th the same day Hendrick Motorsports announced the seven-time NASCAR champion signed a contract extension with the race team through 2020. 

Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Martin Truex Jr. 
  3. Clint Bowyer
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Denny Hamlin
  6. Ryan Blaney
  7. Joey Logano
  8. Jamie McMurray
  9. Matt Kenseth
  10. Chase Elliott
  11. Kevin Harvick
  12. Brad Keselowski
  13. Jimmie Johnson
  14. Erik Jones
  15. Kurt Busch
  16. Kasey Kahne
  17. Dale Earnhardt Jr. 
  18. Austin Dillon
  19. Ryan Newman
  20. Daniel Suarez
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
  22. Michael McDowell
  23. Danica Patrick
  24. Ty Dillon
  25. Chris Buescher
  26. AJ Allmendinger
  27. Darrell Wallace Jr. 
  28. Trevor Bayne
  29. Matt DiBenedetto
  30. David Ragan
  31. Paul Menard
  32. Ryan Sieg
  33. Corey LaJoie
  34. Cole Whitt
  35. Reed Sorenson
  36. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  37. Landon Cassill

NOTE: Ty Dillon will start at the rear Sunday after making an unapproved body modification on Friday resulting in his qualifying time being disallowed. 

Fetching more content...