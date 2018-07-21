NASCAR starting lineup at New Hampshire: Kurt Busch wins pole; Martin Truex Jr. will start second

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch will be in great position this weekend in New Hampshire as he won his third pole of the year and will start first for Sunday's race.

Busch is still looking for his first win of the season, but with three top 5s and 10 top 10s, he has been in the running all year long. Friday's qualifying was just another example of how well he has been driving.

"I like the way we made the right changes through each of the rounds and we stuck to a game plan," Busch told NBCSN. "That's exactly what you hope to have each time you go to qualifying."

Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off of his second straight win at Kentucky on Saturday, will start second. Kyle Busch, who has five wins already this season, will start third.

Kevin Harvick, who won at Phoenix and finished fifth at Richmond, two tracks with similarities to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, will start 14th.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

NASCAR starting lineup for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

1. Kurt Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Kyle Busch

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Erik Jones

8. Alex Bowman

9. Daniel Suarez

10. Chase Elliott

11. William Byron

12. Paul Menard

13. Aric Almirola

14. Kevin Harvick

15. Clint Bowyer

16. AJ Allmendinger

17. Austin Dillon

18. Ryan Newman

19. Joey Logano

20. Kyle Larson

21. Jimmie Johnson

22. Jamie McMurray

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Chris Buescher

25. Ty Dillon

26. Kasey Kahne

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Matt DiBenedetto

29. Michael McDowell

30. David Ragan

31. Matt Kenseth

32. Ross Chastain

33. Corey Lajoie

34. Landon Cassill

35. Kyle Weatherman

36. BJ McLeod

37. Blake Jones



