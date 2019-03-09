NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Ryan Blaney wins pole; Chase Elliott qualifies second
This may be the thing to get Ryan Blaney going.
The 25-year-old won his first pole of the season at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Friday and will start up front for Sunday's TicketGuardian 500.
Chase Elliott will start second. Kyle Busch will be fourth and Kevin Harvick eighth.
Kurt Busch did not make it to the final round of qualifying and will start 16th.
Kyle Larson didn't have his best day as he qualified 31st.
The TicketGuardian 500 can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday on FOX.
TicketGuardian 500 starting lineup
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|No. 1
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|No. 2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|No. 3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|No. 4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|No. 5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|No. 6
|Alex Bowman
|88
|No. 7
|William Byron
|24
|No. 8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|No. 9
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|No. 10
|Erik Jones
|20
|No. 11
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|No. 12
|Joey Logano
|22
|No. 13
|Austin Dillon
|3
|No. 14
|Aric Almirola
|10
|No. 15
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|No. 16
|Kurt Busch
|1
|No. 17
|Paul Menard
|21
|No. 18
|Ryan Newman
|6
|No. 19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|No. 20
|Ty Dillon
|13
|No. 21
|Ryan Preece
|47
|No. 22
|Chris Buescher
|37
|No. 23
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|No. 24
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|No. 25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|No. 26
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|No. 27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|No. 28
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|No. 29
|David Ragan
|38
|No. 30
|Matt Tifft
|36
|No. 31
|Kyle Larson
|42
|No. 32
|Landon Cassill
|00
|No. 33
|Ross Chastain
|15
|No. 34
|Cody Ware
|51
|No. 35
|Quin Houff
|77
|No. 36
|Bayley Currey
|52
What time does the TicketGuardian 500 start?
The TicketGuardian 500 will take place Sunday, March 10. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST.
What channel is the TicketGuardian 500 on?
The TicketGuardian 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
TicketGuardian 500 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the TicketGuardian 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, March 8
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|1:35 p.m. EST
|Cup Series First Practice
|MRN
|3:05 p.m.
|Xfinity Series First Practice
|FS1
|5:05 p.m.
|Xfinity Series Final Practice
|FS1
|6:10 p.m.
|Cup Series qualifying
|FS1/MRN
Saturday, March 9
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|11:35 a.m.
|Cup Series Second Practice
|FS1/MRN
|12:40 p.m.
|Xfinity Series qualifying
|FS1
|2:05 p.m.
|Cup Series Final Practice
|FS1/MRN
|4 p.m.
|Xfinity Series race
|FS1/MRN
Sunday, March 10
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|3:30 p.m.
|TicketGuardian 500
|FOX/MRN