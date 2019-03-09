NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Ryan Blaney wins pole; Chase Elliott qualifies second

Ryan Blaney

This may be the thing to get Ryan Blaney going.

The 25-year-old won his first pole of the season at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Friday and will start up front for Sunday's TicketGuardian 500.

Chase Elliott will start second. Kyle Busch will be fourth and Kevin Harvick eighth.

Kurt Busch did not make it to the final round of qualifying and will start 16th.

Kyle Larson didn't have his best day as he qualified 31st.

The TicketGuardian 500 can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday on FOX.

TicketGuardian 500 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number No. 1 Ryan Blaney 12 No. 2 Chase Elliott 9 No. 3 Denny Hamlin 11 No. 4 Kyle Busch 18 No. 5 Brad Keselowski 2 No. 6 Alex Bowman 88 No. 7 William Byron 24 No. 8 Kevin Harvick 4 No. 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 No. 10 Erik Jones 20 No. 11 Daniel Hemric 8 No. 12 Joey Logano 22 No. 13 Austin Dillon 3 No. 14 Aric Almirola 10 No. 15 Jimmie Johnson 48 No. 16 Kurt Busch 1 No. 17 Paul Menard 21 No. 18 Ryan Newman 6 No. 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 No. 20 Ty Dillon 13 No. 21 Ryan Preece 47 No. 22 Chris Buescher 37 No. 23 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 No. 24 Corey Lajoie 32 No. 25 Matt DiBenedetto 95 No. 26 Clint Bowyer 14 No. 27 Michael McDowell 34 No. 28 Daniel Suarez 41 No. 29 David Ragan 38 No. 30 Matt Tifft 36 No. 31 Kyle Larson 42 No. 32 Landon Cassill 00 No. 33 Ross Chastain 15 No. 34 Cody Ware 51 No. 35 Quin Houff 77 No. 36 Bayley Currey 52

What time does the TicketGuardian 500 start?

The TicketGuardian 500 will take place Sunday, March 10. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST.

What channel is the TicketGuardian 500 on?

The TicketGuardian 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

TicketGuardian 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the TicketGuardian 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 8

Time Event Channel 1:35 p.m. EST Cup Series First Practice MRN 3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series First Practice FS1 5:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice FS1 6:10 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 9

Time Event Channel 11:35 a.m. Cup Series Second Practice FS1/MRN 12:40 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS1 2:05 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice FS1/MRN 4 p.m. Xfinity Series race FS1/MRN

Sunday, March 10

Time Event Channel 3:30 p.m. TicketGuardian 500 FOX/MRN