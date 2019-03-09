×
NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Ryan Blaney wins pole; Chase Elliott qualifies second

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Mar 2019, 05:34 IST
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney

This may be the thing to get Ryan Blaney going.

The 25-year-old won his first pole of the season at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Friday and will start up front for Sunday's TicketGuardian 500.

Chase Elliott will start second. Kyle Busch will be fourth and Kevin Harvick eighth.

Kurt Busch did not make it to the final round of qualifying and will start 16th.

Kyle Larson didn't have his best day as he qualified 31st.

The TicketGuardian 500 can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday on FOX.

TicketGuardian 500 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 2 Chase Elliott 9
No. 3 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 4 Kyle Busch 18
No. 5 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 6 Alex Bowman 88
No. 7 William Byron 24
No. 8 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 10 Erik Jones 20
No. 11 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 12 Joey Logano 22
No. 13 Austin Dillon 3
No. 14 Aric Almirola 10
No. 15 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 16 Kurt Busch 1
No. 17 Paul Menard 21
No. 18 Ryan Newman 6
No. 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 20 Ty Dillon 13
No. 21 Ryan Preece 47
No. 22 Chris Buescher 37
No. 23 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 24 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 25 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 26 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 27 Michael McDowell 34
No. 28 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 29 David Ragan 38
No. 30 Matt Tifft 36
No. 31 Kyle Larson 42
No. 32 Landon Cassill 00
No. 33 Ross Chastain 15
No. 34 Cody Ware 51
No. 35 Quin Houff 77
No. 36 Bayley Currey 52
 

What time does the TicketGuardian 500 start?

The TicketGuardian 500 will take place Sunday, March 10. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST.

What channel is the TicketGuardian 500 on?

The TicketGuardian 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

TicketGuardian 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the TicketGuardian 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 8

Time Event Channel
1:35 p.m. EST Cup Series First Practice MRN
3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series First Practice FS1
5:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice FS1
6:10 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 9

Time Event Channel
11:35 a.m. Cup Series Second Practice FS1/MRN
12:40 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS1
2:05 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice FS1/MRN
4 p.m. Xfinity Series race FS1/MRN

Sunday, March 10

Time Event Channel
3:30 p.m. TicketGuardian 500 FOX/MRN

 

