NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono: Ryan Blaney takes home fourth career pole

Ryan Blaney won at Pocono in June 2017 and is looking to become the first repeat winner at the race in the last seven times out.

Ryan Blaney simply loves Pocono Raceway. After winning last June's race in Pennsylvania, the 24-year-old took home the pole Friday with a lap of 50.877 seconds.

Blaney beat out Kevin Harvick (2nd) and Kyle Busch (5th) who were incredibly close behind and also ran sub-51 second laps.

"We made a great, great change before the last round to figure out what we need," Blaney told FS2 after his run. "I didn't hit Turn 1 very good my first two rounds and finally figured out a better way to get through there and it helped us out a lot with the changes."

This is the fourth pole Blaney has won in his career.

Elsewhere on the track, Aric Almirola had a disappointing day as he had a tough first run in the first round of qualifying and actually was slow getting out for his second. Consequently, he missed his opportunity to run a second time and will start 34th.

Martin Truex Jr. will start fourth while Kurt Busch will start sixth.

The Pocono 400 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on FS1.

Starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Jamie McMurray

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Kyle Busch

6. Kurt Busch

7. Joey Logano

8. Ryan Newman

9. Clint Bowyer

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Chase Elliott

12. Austin Dillon

13. Kyle Larson

14. Alex Bowman

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. William Byron

17. Brad Keselowski

18. Daniel Suarez

19. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

20. Paul Menard

21. David Ragan

22. Kasey Kahne

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. AJ Allmendinger

25. Erik Jones

26. Matt Kenseth

27. Chris Buescher

28. Cole Custer

29. Ty Dillon

30. Michael McDowell

31. Ross Chastain

32. Matt DiBenedetto

33. Landon Cassill

34. Aric Almirola

35. Cole Whitt

36. Gray Gaulding

37. JJ Yeley

38. Derrick Cope