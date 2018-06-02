NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono: Ryan Blaney takes home fourth career pole
Ryan Blaney won at Pocono in June 2017 and is looking to become the first repeat winner at the race in the last seven times out.
Ryan Blaney simply loves Pocono Raceway. After winning last June's race in Pennsylvania, the 24-year-old took home the pole Friday with a lap of 50.877 seconds.
Blaney beat out Kevin Harvick (2nd) and Kyle Busch (5th) who were incredibly close behind and also ran sub-51 second laps.
"We made a great, great change before the last round to figure out what we need," Blaney told FS2 after his run. "I didn't hit Turn 1 very good my first two rounds and finally figured out a better way to get through there and it helped us out a lot with the changes."
This is the fourth pole Blaney has won in his career.
Elsewhere on the track, Aric Almirola had a disappointing day as he had a tough first run in the first round of qualifying and actually was slow getting out for his second. Consequently, he missed his opportunity to run a second time and will start 34th.
Martin Truex Jr. will start fourth while Kurt Busch will start sixth.
The Pocono 400 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on FS1.
Starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600
1. Ryan Blaney
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Jamie McMurray
4. Martin Truex Jr.
5. Kyle Busch
6. Kurt Busch
7. Joey Logano
8. Ryan Newman
9. Clint Bowyer
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Chase Elliott
12. Austin Dillon
13. Kyle Larson
14. Alex Bowman
15. Jimmie Johnson
16. William Byron
17. Brad Keselowski
18. Daniel Suarez
19. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
20. Paul Menard
21. David Ragan
22. Kasey Kahne
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. Erik Jones
26. Matt Kenseth
27. Chris Buescher
28. Cole Custer
29. Ty Dillon
30. Michael McDowell
31. Ross Chastain
32. Matt DiBenedetto
33. Landon Cassill
34. Aric Almirola
35. Cole Whitt
36. Gray Gaulding
37. JJ Yeley
38. Derrick Cope