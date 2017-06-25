NASCAR starting lineup at Sonoma: Kyle Larson on pole eyeing second straight win

by Omnisport News 25 Jun 2017, 01:12 IST

Kyle Larson

For the second week in a row, Kyle Larson will lead the field of 38 to the green flag in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 after recording the fastest speed in the final round of qualifying at Sonoma Raceway's 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course.

Larson will start from the pole alongside Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jamie McMurray, who recorded a speed of 95.20 mph in the final round Saturday at the course which also features an elevation change and narrow straightaways, making it a difficult task to master.

Larson started on the pole at Michigan last Sunday and was able to pull off his second win of the season. Can he stay hot at Sonoma? Martin Truex Jr. will start behind Larson in Row 2 looking to recapture the points lead from Larson.

The active series leader in wins at road courses with four, Kyle Busch will start fourth, followed by road-course specialist AJ Allmendinger, who is hoping to crash the playoffs with a road course win like he did in 2014 with a victory at NASCAR's other road course at Watkins Glen.

With NASCAR giving up the high-banking left turns this weekend, five drivers will make their Cup debuts at Sonoma: Kevin O'Connell (starting 36th), Alon Day (32nd), Billy Johnson (26th), Josh Bilicki (33rd) and Tommy Regan (37th). Road-racing veteran Boris Said (starting 34th) will be making his 2017 debut.

Matt Kenseth did not make a lap in Saturday's qualifying and will start from the rear after the team changed engines on Friday.

Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma