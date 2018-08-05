NASCAR starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Denny Hamlin grabs first pole of season

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin took his first pole of the season and the 27th of his career Saturday for qualifying for the GoBowling at the Glen in Watkins Glen, NY.

Hamlin has had great past success on road courses and is hoping that helps lead to his first win of the season. He said his run Saturday wasn't perfect, but he'll take it.

"I had a great day today," Hamlin told NBCSN after his run. "And hopefully we can cap it off tomorrow."

Kyle Busch will start second while Chase Elliott was a mere three thousandths of a second behind NASCAR's points leader in third.

Kevin Harvick qualified 16th and will have to come from the middle of the pack to win for the first time at Watkins Glen.

The GoBowling at the Glen can be seen at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App Sunday.

Starting lineup for the GoBowling at the Glen

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Busch

3. Chase Elliott

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Kyle Larson

6. Joey Logano

7. Aric Almirola

8. AJ Allmendinger

9. Erik Jones

10. Kasey Kahne

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Michael McDowell

13. Jimmie Johnson

14. Paul Menard

15. Jamie McMurray

16. Kevin Harvick

17. William Byron

18. Brad Keselowski

19. Clint Bowyer

20. Ryan Newman

21. Kurt Busch

22. Chris Buescher

23. Daniel Suarez

24. Alex Bowman

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26. Austin Dillon

27. David Ragan

28. Matt Kenseth

29. Parker Kligerman

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace

32. Ty Dillon

33. Cole Whitt

34. Ross Chastain

35. Josh Bilicki

36. Spencer Gallagher

37. Landon Cassill