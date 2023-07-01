WATCH: Scary accident of 18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff that cost him his life

Dilano van 't Hoff, an 18-year-old Dutch racing driver, died in an incident during a Formula Regional European Championship event in Belgium. According to the organizers, the MP Motorsport driver was taking part in the second race at the Belgian Spa-Francorchamps track. It is the same track where Anthoine Hubert lost his life during an F2 race back in 2019.

FREC released a statement stating:

"We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team, and friends. Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver's family, team, and friends."

All F2 and F1 teams and drivers sent their condolences to the Van' t Hoff family and friends following this terrible tragedy.

Soon after the news broke of the young driver passing away, fans started to share the video of the scary crash that cost Dilano van' t Hoff his life. The multi-car accident happened near the Raidillon exit, right before the Kemmel straight. It also involved Joshua Dufek, Emerson Fittipaldi Jr., Adam Fitzgerald, and Enzo Scionti.

Dilano van 't Hoff lost control as he approached the Kemmel straight. Fitzgerald then hit him on the side of his car.

Jai Sullivan @jaisullivan How on earth did they allow them to race in these conditions, particularly at Spa of all places? RIP Dilano #FRECA How on earth did they allow them to race in these conditions, particularly at Spa of all places? RIP Dilano #FRECA https://t.co/MCbHwrUbHQ

Fans started to raise questions as to why the race wasn't red-flagged in the first place. They believe that this incident could've been prevented.

European Formula Three racing series, called the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, was created as an entry-level competition to the FIA Formula Three Championship. It allows young drivers a chance to race in Formula One in the future.

Who was Dilano van 't Hoff

Dilano van 't Hoff born on 26 July 2004 was a Dutch racing driver. He won the 2021 F4 Spanish Championship.

Van 't Hoff began his international karting journey when he was 11 years old, participating in the SKUSA SuperNationals. In 2018, he finished third in both the IAME Euro Series and the IAME International Final, while also finishing sixth in his maiden season in the European Championship. He finished fifth in the same series the following year.

The Dutch driver was a member of MP Motorsport in the F4 Spanish Championship. His first two wins came in the series' opening round at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

He then went on a run of six podiums in a row, including three wins and a triple podium at Algarve. He won the sprint race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo after initial winner Daniel Macia was penalized for exceeding track regulations, and he added another podium finish in the third event.

Dilano van 't Hoff won the title after completing a triple trick of pole positions and race victories in the season's last event.

The young driver made his Formula Regional European Championship debut as a guest driver for MP Motorsport on Circuit Ricardo Tormo in September 2021. Van 't Hoff competed in the FREC with MP Motorsport for the whole 2022 season.

MP Motorsport had signed Van 't Hoff for the 2023 season. Sadly, this promising career and youthful life was cut short in a horrible tragedy.

