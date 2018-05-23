Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    NFL stars must stand for national anthem if on field

    NFL teams will be fined if players "do not stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem", but they can remain in the locker room.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 23:03 IST
    41

    Packers-Anthem-092817-USNews-Getty-FTR
    Packers players stand for the U.S. national anthem

    NFL players who kneel on the field during the United States national anthem, rather than standing or staying in the locker rooms, will earn a team fine, the league has announced.

    After months of controversy surrounding taking a knee during the anthem in protest at social inequality, drawing criticism from US president Donald Trump, the NFL has introduced a new policy.

    Players will be allowed to remain in the locker room while the anthem plays, but teams will be fined if personnel on the field "do not stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem".

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement: "It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case.

    "This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.

    Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pic.twitter.com/1Vn7orTo1R
    — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2018

    <script></script>

    "We believe this decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it - and on our fans who enjoy it."

    The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) said shortly after the announcement that its members were not consulted about the changes and the body would review the new policy and "challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement".

    The NFLPA also claimed the move contradicts statements Goodell and New York Giants owner John Mara had made to union leadership "about the principles, values and patriotism of our league".

    pic.twitter.com/3FvuGyy4tA
    — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 23, 2018

    The NFL and owners face grievances from Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, both of whom claim they have been blacklisted due to their decisions to kneel during the anthem.

    NFL
    President Trump: We proudly stand for national anthem on...
    RELATED STORY
    President Trump brings up national anthem during Martin...
    RELATED STORY
    2018 NASCAR Next class includes nine young drivers...
    RELATED STORY
    Helio, Danica move on; Hinchcliffe is bumped from Indy 500
    RELATED STORY
    Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice
    RELATED STORY
    Hinchcliffe not expecting to run in Indianapolis 500
    RELATED STORY
    Indy 500: Top 5 crashes of all time.
    RELATED STORY
    IndyCar's young and restless set for Indy 500 showcase race
    RELATED STORY
    NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup: Matt Kenseth wins...
    RELATED STORY
    INRC 2018: TVS racings' Rajendra RE wins the third round...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...