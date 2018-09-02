Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Not fair! - Verstappen slams penalty as Bottas grumbles at rival's racing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    02 Sep 2018, 22:55 IST
VerstappenBottas - cropped
Max Verstappen leads Valtteri Bottas at the Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas both felt they had reason to complain after the Italian Grand Prix, although the Mercedes man was able to celebrate a place on the podium.

The two drivers jostled for position at Monza until Red Bull's Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty for coming together with Bottas, allowing the Finn to claim third position.

That decision prompted an expletive-laden rant from Verstappen, accusing the stewards of "killing racing" over the team radio, and he still felt hard done by afterwards.

"We were in a position where we didn't expect be. I think we gave [Bottas] a car width, he clipped my wheel and he had to go straight," the Dutchman told Sky Sports. "I don't agree with it.

"Maybe they gave the penalty because of earlier in the race, when he first tried to tag me and I went a bit wide, but, even then, I think it's not fair. They gave it straight away.

"It's a shame but, looking at the positives, the car is working really well."

Bottas took a different view, however, believing that the only aspect that was "not fair" was Verstappen's conduct on the track.

"I was really trying to do everything I could to get to the podium," said Bottas. "My first mission was to hold up Kimi [Raikkonen, rivalling team-mate Lewis Hamilton] for a while, but then it was to end up on the podium.

"It was hard racing, sometimes not as fair as I was hoping for. He got a penalty and I'm on the podium."

Omnisport
NEWS
