Panis hails 'fantastic' Barthez ahead of Le Mans

After a successful career in football, Fabien Barthez has turned his hand to motor racing and is preparing to compete at his third Le Mans.

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 22:47 IST

Fabien Barthez, then and now

Fabien Barthez is preparing to race in his third Le Mans and his achievements in motorsport are "amazing" to behold, according to his team principal Olivier Panis.

Former goalkeeper Barthez enjoyed a stellar career in professional football, winning league titles in France and England with Monaco and Manchester United, the Champions League with Marseille as well as World Cup 1998 and the European Championships two years later with France.

But since retiring in 2007, Barthez has turned his hand impressively to motor racing and is enjoying a fruitful union with former F1 driver Panis, winner of the Monaco Grand Prix in 1996.

Panis is more than qualified to comment on his compatriot, who raced at Le Mans for Team Sofrev ASP in 2014 before driving for Panis Barthez Competition last year, when he helped to secure a 12th-place finish.

"I have learnt a lot and I am really glad to work with Fabien. He is s a fantastic driver and it is amazing to see what he has achieved," Panis told Omnisport.

"We also have two other young drivers that complete the team, Nathanael Berthon and Timothe Buret. I think we have a good package for Le Mans.

"I know it is going to be difficult but if we do not do any mistakes like last year, we can finish in the top five.

"However, Le Mans is Le Mans, and you never know what can happen."