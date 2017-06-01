Pascal Wehrlein cleared for Canadian Grand Prix

by Reuters 01 Jun 2017, 19:34 IST

FILE PHOTO: Formula One - F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia - 23/03/2017 Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein of Germany poses during the driver portrait session at the first race of the year. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sauber Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein has been cleared for next week's Canadian Grand Prix after medical tests following a crash in Monaco on Sunday.

"Checks all done, see you in Montreal," the 22-year-old German said on Twitter on Thursday.

"Great news! Medical checks done - ready for the #Canadian GP," said the team on their feed.

Wehrlein's car was pitched into the fence and tyre wall at the entrance to the tunnel in Monaco after McLaren's Jenson Button made a highly optimistic attempt to pass on the inside of the corner.

The Sauber ended up on its side with Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the season due to fractured thoracic vertebrae, trapped inside. The incident raised concern that he could have hurt his back again.

Wehrlein has scored Sauber's only points of the season so far, finishing eighth in Spain.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)