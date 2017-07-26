Penske signs up Ryan Blaney; Paul Menard moves to Wood Brothers

Ryan Blaney is rejoining the team that gave him his start with the No. 12 car in 2014.

Ryan Blaney got his start with Team Penske in 2014 as a 20-year-old, and after three years of racing with Wood Brothers he will be back with Penske as the team's third driver starting in the 2018 season.

Team Penske announced the move in a press release Wednesday.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and my career,” Blaney said. “I’ve had some great moments with both Team Penske and the Wood Brothers over the last few years. I know for a fact I wouldn’t be where I am today without Roger (Penske), Eddie and Len (Wood) and the opportunities their organizations have given me. I’m excited about the future.”

Blaney will join Penske staples Brad Keselowki and Joey Logano. Penske signed up the two of them to long-term extensions earlier this season.

Paul Menard will move over to Wood Brothers racing to take over the spot vacated by Blaney.

“To get the chance to drive the iconic No. 21 for the Wood Brothers is the coolest thing I’ve ever got a chance to do,” Menard said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team, working with Roush Yates, Ford Performance and Team Penske to see what we can do. Ryan (Blaney) has done a fantastic job and is a constant threat to run up front. Hopefully, we can do the same thing and keep the momentum going into 2018 and beyond.”