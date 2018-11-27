×
Prithiviraj elected president of FMSCI, new GC takes charge

51   //    27 Nov 2018, 17:21 IST

J Prithiviraj 
J Prithiviraj 

Picture Credits: Prithiviraj's Social Media Handle

Chennai, November 27: Coimbatore Auto Sports Club’s J Prithiviraj was unanimously elected as President of The Federation of Motor sports Clubs of India here at its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, promising to usher in an exciting new chapter in the rapidly growing sport.

For the first time in recent history, the president and vice-president (Karnataka Motor Sports Club’s Shivu Shivappa) were elected unopposed, underlining the rising solidarity within the body and the desire among all stakeholders to drive motorsports as one strong force.

The following governing council members were also elected during the AGM: Vicky Chandhok (MMSC), Farokh Commissariat (IARC), Ms Sita Raina (CMSC), Akbar Ebrahim (Meco MS), Arindam Ghosh (RRPM), Farooq Ahmed (MSCC), B Vijaykumar (Spitfire MS) and Sanjay Sharma (PCRT).

Fifty-eight year-old Prithiviraj, the dynamic fountainhead of the highly active club in the home of Indian motorsports Coimbatore, takes over from Akbar Ebrahim, who led FMSCI for the last two years, igniting the sport in the country and setting an ambitious agenda for the future.

The new council including the president and vice-president, which has been increased from eight to 10, vowed to carry forward the good work of the outgoing president, promising to create more platforms for the youth in the country and adding new championships and verticals in all its disciplines.

“This is a proud moment for FMSCI. We all have a common goal now and I am sure this powerful council can do wonders to motorsports in the country,” newly-elected president Prithiviraj said.

