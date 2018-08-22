Racing is my life! - Rossi in no rush to call time on career

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 54 // 22 Aug 2018, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Valentino Rossi at the Italian Grand Prix

Valentino Rossi says he feels physically "very strong" and has no interest in discussing the end of his MotoGP before his contract expires in two years' time.

The six-time MotoGP champion has not won a race this season but he is second in the riders' standings and has remained competitive throughout 2018.

Rossi, 39, is contracted with Movistar Yamaha through to the end of the 2020 season and, while he acknowledges a time will come for him to retire, he is happy to continue enjoying his racing for now.

"This year I feel very good, I am in great shape. We train very hard and I feel good," he told the MotoGP website.

"We arrive at the end of the race with enough energy to make another five laps, so it's a shame that we are not at the top on the technical points because I feel very strong.

"In two years, I will decide if I stop or continue because, at this moment, I don't know. It's also a long way away because we still have two and a half seasons.

"The problem is that I'm old, so at some time I will have to stop. But racing is my life. I don't know [about retirement], sincerely. For sure, when I stop, it will be a very difficult moment, very sad."