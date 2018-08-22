Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Racing is my life! - Rossi in no rush to call time on career

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    22 Aug 2018, 15:24 IST
ValentinoRossi - cropped
Valentino Rossi at the Italian Grand Prix

Valentino Rossi says he feels physically "very strong" and has no interest in discussing the end of his MotoGP before his contract expires in two years' time.

The six-time MotoGP champion has not won a race this season but he is second in the riders' standings and has remained competitive throughout 2018.

Rossi, 39, is contracted with Movistar Yamaha through to the end of the 2020 season and, while he acknowledges a time will come for him to retire, he is happy to continue enjoying his racing for now.

"This year I feel very good, I am in great shape. We train very hard and I feel good," he told the MotoGP website.

"We arrive at the end of the race with enough energy to make another five laps, so it's a shame that we are not at the top on the technical points because I feel very strong.

"In two years, I will decide if I stop or continue because, at this moment, I don't know. It's also a long way away because we still have two and a half seasons.

"The problem is that I'm old, so at some time I will have to stop. But racing is my life. I don't know [about retirement], sincerely. For sure, when I stop, it will be a very difficult moment, very sad."

Omnisport
NEWS
Rossi, Daly looking for real-life 'Amazing Race' in Indy 500
RELATED STORY
Kasey Kahne to stop racing full-time in NASCAR Cup Series
RELATED STORY
National Racing: Fierce battles for points on cards in...
RELATED STORY
Elliott Sadler to stop driving full-time after 2018 season
RELATED STORY
Concerned Rossi expects to 'suffer' on race day
RELATED STORY
National Racing: Pole for Raghul Rangasamy in MRF F1600
RELATED STORY
Actress, dentist, mother of two in India's first all...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Worst Indy 500 Crashes of all time
RELATED STORY
IndyCar rallies together in wake of Wickens' accident
RELATED STORY
Will Power wins Indy 500, No. 17 for car owner Roger Penske
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us