×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Record-breaking female driver Chadwick lands Williams development chance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    20 May 2019, 15:46 IST
JamieChadwickcropped
Williams development driver Jamie Chadwick

Record-breaking female driver Jamie Chadwick has landed a development driver role with Williams.

Chadwick became the first female and the youngest driver to win a British GT race in 2015 and is currently showcasing her talents in the new W Series.

The 21-year-old won a British Formula 3 race in 2018, as well as the MRF Winter Series in 2018-19.

Chadwick was also the inaugural winner of the first W Series race earlier this month and has now joined Williams' Driver Academy.

"It is a great honour to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy. The time in the simulator is a fantastic opportunity to aid with my development," said Chadwick. 

"I look forward to spending time in the factory at Grove, immersing myself within the team and assisting wherever I can. Being a part of the Driver Academy is an amazing platform and I'm excited to get started."

Chadwick will attend three European F1 races, starting at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

Advertisement
Jamie Chadwick creates history! Becomes first female driver to win championship
RELATED STORY
Jamie Chadwick leads MRF Challenge with a fine win
RELATED STORY
MRF Challenge: Jamie Chadwick takes championship lead with a race win 
RELATED STORY
5 Best Female Race Car Drivers Ever!
RELATED STORY
Kvyat snatches top spot as Williams finally return
RELATED STORY
Williams' Russell to miss FP2 after manhole mayhem
RELATED STORY
Williams delay start to pre-season testing
RELATED STORY
2019 Daytona 500: Race's first female tire changers ready to debut
RELATED STORY
Life after Formula 1 - Five drivers who are doing well in other forms of racing
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru’s Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian to land an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy Spot
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us