Red Bull Kart Fight 2018: Hunt for the best amateur kart racer in India. Format, Venue's, Dates and more

Red Bull Kart Attack Finals 2017

28th June 2018: The ultimate racing experience and a one of its kind amateur Go Kart tournament, Red Bull Kart Fight, is back with its second edition. Designed to find the fastest amateur kart racer in India, the tournament kicks off on 1st July 2018 at SMAAASH, a popular sports and entertainment centre!

Red Bull Kart Fight aims to provide amateur racers & racing enthusiasts the chance to "touch" the pro side of karting and get a competitive but fun experience down at the track. It’s an opportunity to earn the prodigious chance of witnessing the world's finest F1 drivers proving their mettle on the challenging Yas Marina Circuit. The Red Bull Kart Fight National Champion 2018 will win a fantastic all-expense paid trip to the enthralling grand finale of this year’s F1 Championship, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2018.

Red Bull Kart Fight 2017 winner, Monish Jain from Mumbai, had always been an avid racing fan. In fact, participation in Red Bull Kart Fight 2017 had helped rekindle that passion for Motorsport, which Monish had to shelf earlier in life.

Talking about his experience, Monish Jain, the Indian winner of Red Bull Kart Fight 2017, who won a trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, says, “I am extremely thankful to the opportunity I earned through my victory at Red Bull Kart Fight last year. Each time I think about my experience, I relive all those moments, which I will cherish for life. In the last decade, I haven’t been too close to the racing side, but after the Red Bull Kart Fight, I think the dormant racing bug in me woke up — after a decade long hibernation. Red Bull Kart Fight was not just an opportunity to re-live my racing dreams, it was also an opportunity to rub shoulders with the best mechanics and pit staff in Motorsports. Thanks to Red Bull, I earned the opportunity to visit the 2017 Formula 1 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the third weekend of November, last year. This was just my second live F1 experience, the first being the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit. The Pit lane walk experience was top notch and was able to try my hands on a demo pit stop behind the Main Grandstand. It’s way more difficult controlling a high-powered nut remover than you can even imagine. I wish all the participants of the second edition the very best and ensure you drift to win it”

Mira Erda at the Launch of Red Bull Kart Fight

India’s first Female driver to compete in the Euro JK series and Red Bull Athlete Mira Erda says, “My association with Red Bull has been great and I look up to the brand for being dedicated to what we racers love doing and being crazy about it. I am so glad that they launched Red Bull Kart Fight - a great opportunity for the amateur drivers to race and have a fun yet competitive experience. I am looking forward to the second edition and hope the participants take it up as a great challenge and experience the thrill of racing at the same time.”

Red Bull Kart Fight 2018 kicks off with the qualifiers in July 2018 until September 2018 end in Mumbai & Delhi and the one-day qualifiers at Meco Kartopia in Bangalore, Hyderabad & Chennai and Erda’s Speedway in Baroda for 16+ Age Category leading to the National Finals in October.

Red Bull Kart Fight 2018

City Qualifiers

Period : July to September 2018 (everyday)

Location : SMAAASH, Lower Parel, Mumbai

SMAAASH SkyKarting, Sector 29, Gurgaon

One Day Qualifiers

Period : August - September 2018 (1 Day Qualifier)

Location : Meco Kartopia in Bangalore, Hyderabad & Chennai

Erda’s Speedway in Baroda

City Finals

Date : In the first week of August, September & October 2018

Location : SMAAASH, Lower Parel, Mumbai

SMAAASH SkyKarting, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Based on the fastest lap timings in the city qualifiers, the City Finals will take place at the start of the months of August, September and October where the top-20 of the previous month at SMAAASH Mumbai & Gurgaon, will compete for the top-3 slots of the month in each city. To celebrate their passion for racing, daily winners at SMAAASH will be given exclusive Red Bull Kart fight merchandise. A total of 22 racers will compete in the National Finals; top-3 for each of the three months from Mumbai and Gurgaon, plus 1 winner each of the qualifiers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Baroda