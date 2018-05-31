Red Bull unlikely to benefit from Renault upgrade soon

Red Bull may be ahead of Renault in the constructors' championship but they will have to wait to use the latter's new engine.

Daniel Ricciardo's Renault-powered Red Bull

Renault will bring an upgraded engine to Formula One in the near future, but Red Bull may have to wait longer to benefit from the French manufacturer's improvements.

The team hope the new spec unit will provide more power, something that will please Red Bull team principal Christian Horner after Daniel Ricciardo's victory in Monaco.

The Austrian outfit have struggled to match the pace of Mercedes and Ferrari away from the street circuits, however they are unlikely to reap the rewards in time for the Canadian Grand Prix on June 10.

"We've a new spec engine," Renault Sport F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul told Autosport.

"We have yet to confirm the introduction, because the mileage is not the same across all cars, so we will see where and when exactly we will introduce that new spec.

"I think we have six engines available, subject to the last event on procurement in the supply chain.

"That's the plan, but not sure it's actually the best to introduce it in all six cars, in particular Red Bull. We need to look into that.

Magical Monaco A look back at the #MonacoGP through the lens https://t.co/FBp7L2abXs pic.twitter.com/iEciM0ODH7 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 31, 2018

"We always work in partnership with teams, trying to do the best for the overall season result.

"It's a small gain in power, although we know we won't be the only one [bringing an engine upgrade].

"It's mainly in the ICE [internal combustion engine] that we can expect more power.

"This has to be the focus, and it will be the focus for all of this year, and maybe next year."