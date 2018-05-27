Redemption two years in the making - Ricciardo revels in Monaco glory

After losing out due to pit-crew errors in 2016 and 2017, Daniel Ricciardo was delighted to finally triumph in Monaco.

Daniel Ricciardo after winning the Monaco Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo felt he finally got redemption by winning the Monaco Grand Prix after Red Bull errors cost him in the previous two years.

Despite an issue with his MGU-K causing a loss of power in his RB14 roughly a third of the way into the race, Ricciardo negotiated the remainder to win in the principality for the first time in his career.

A bungled pit-stop took first place away from him in 2016, while a misjudged release during qualifying last year denied him what he felt was a shot at pole position.

But having dominated every session in Monaco this time around, Ricciardo produced a masterclass to hold off Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and finally get the job done.

"Two years in the making this, so I finally feel like the redemption has arrived," said Ricciardo.

"We had problems - I don't know how much the radio broadcast - but we had a lot to deal with during the race. I think it was before halfway I felt a loss of power and I thought the race was done.

"We got home just using six gears so thanks to the team we got it back. I'm stoked.

"There was a few doubts that came in mid-race, but we won Monaco. It feels good, it feels good."

Vettel eased off after initially pushing for an overtake when Ricciardo's difficulties became evident, but his tyres had deteriorated to a point that he could not apply pressure following the withdrawal of a virtual safety car with four laps remaining.

"I think we had the pace but it was a tricky race so I think Daniel had the answers at all times," said Vettel.

"I think towards the end I picked up again and at the restart I just didn't have much confidence in the tyres so I lost quite a lot, otherwise it would've been nice to keep the pressure up until the end."

Vettel took three points out of Lewis Hamilton's championship lead, cutting it down to 14, with the title-holder finishing third.

"Firstly a big congratulations to Red Bull and Daniel they did a great job and ultimately they were the quickest all weekend so we knew that would be the case," said Hamilton.

"It would've been nice to have come second but I did everything I could. It was an interesting race, well, the least interesting race."