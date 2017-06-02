Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. won't have to sport Eagles logo on his car

In April, Dale Earnhardt Jr. learned he would have to put an Eagles' logo on his car at Pocono. To his delight, he won't have to anymore.

by Omnisport News 02 Jun 2017, 22:09 IST

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., like most Americans, is a football fan. More specifically, he is a Redskins fan. So when he learned he would have to race with an Eagles logo emblazoned on his car, he wasn't exactly thrilled.

"I'm really sad about that. Being a Redskins fan, it was very hard to wrap my brain around it," he said on Periscope in April.

In an odd marketing situation Earnhardt's car was to be marked with the Eagles logo as part of a promotion to promote a teachers' program run by sponsor Axalta. He was to drive the car with the logo June 11 at Pocono.

However, much to his delight, he found out Friday that he won't have to sport the logo — thanks to a bizarre NFL rule.

It turns out that NFL team marks cannot be used in connection with or promotion of another sport.

"Without doubt, we are deeply disappointed that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run," Axalta said in a joint statement Friday with the Eagles (via ESPN).

While the company is disappointed, one would assume Earnhardt is far from upset since he won't have to worry about not supporting his team.