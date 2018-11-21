×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ricciardo terrified by Renault switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Nov 2018, 20:31 IST
DanielRicciardo - cropped
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo admits the prospect of leaving Red Bull behind for a new challenge with Renault is "f****** terrifying".

The Australian came through the ranks with Red Bull, driving for Toro Rosso in Formula One before starring with the senior team, but he departs for Renault at the end of the year.

Ricciardo was offered a new contract at Red Bull, where he has celebrated seven race wins, and says he faced an "all-consuming" decision in the mid-season break.

But the 29-year-old finally settled on the move and remains confident it was the right call, even if the thought of change is a scary one.

"I feel incredibly privileged to have driven for Red Bull Racing and been part of the Red Bull family for 10 years," Ricciardo wrote in The Players' Tribune.

"They gave me my break, and without Dr [Helmut] Marko spotting me all those years ago, I don't think I would have been able to make my way to F1, to my dream job. I will remember this team, these great people, this family, forever.

"And that thought, right there, is when I found clarity. I've done so much with Red Bull. I've become who I've always wanted to be, right by their side. And I know, I know, that I can leave having given them my everything and having received the same in return.

"But I needed to listen to my heart, I needed to go it alone and make my own decision.

"Change is scary – it's f****** terrifying. And I know the next part of my journey won't always be easy, but I had to take this step to try to be the best version of me. That's all it was.

"It was the next step, the next leap, a new challenge. I'm going to Renault next year and I'm going with an open mind and a full heart.

"Nobody has a crystal ball or can predict the future or the results of my decision, but nonetheless a decision was made."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ricciardo denies Verstappen in Red Bull one-two
RELATED STORY
Mercedes tease signing after Ricciardo announcement
RELATED STORY
Mercedes have power issue to address in Mexico - Wolff
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Red Bull battle could suit champion-elect...
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo to sign new Red Bull deal during mid-season break
RELATED STORY
Hamilton secures double for Mercedes as Ocon denies...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton has title in sights after storming to Austin pole
RELATED STORY
Hamilton smashes lap record to claim Singapore pole
RELATED STORY
Vettel closes gap after Alonso crash in Belgium
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni's impressive bike collection
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us