×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rookie Albon to complete Toro Rosso's 2019 line-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Nov 2018, 22:52 IST
albon - Cropped
Alexander Albon, who will race for Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso have confirmed rookie Alexander Albon will complete their line-up in Formula One next season alongside Daniil Kvyat.

Rumours have been circulating that British-Thai driver Albon would step up from Formula Two to replace Brendon Hartley, who finished 19th out of 20 drivers this season.

Albon was dropped by the Red Bull programme in 2012 but was a title contender in F2 this campaign until a start-line incident in the season-ender curtailed his hopes and saw him finish third.

The 22-year-old races under the Thailand flag, meaning there will be a Thai driver in F1 for the first time since Prince Birabongse in the early 1950s.

"It's such an amazing feeling to know that I'm in Formula 1 next year. Throughout my single-seater career, I went through a few ups and downs," he told Toro Rosso's official website.

"I was dropped by Red Bull in 2012, so from then I knew my road to Formula 1 was going to be a lot harder.

"I worked really hard and tried to impress every time I got in the car, and I have to say a big thank you to Red Bull and Dr [Helmut] Marko for believing in me and giving me a second chance. 

"I've always been motorsport mad and since I first got in a car it's been my dream to be in Formula 1. 

"To be given this opportunity is just incredible."

It was confirmed in September that Kvyat, who was demoted by Red Bull and dropped twice in the space of 18 months in 2016-17, would return to the team after spending this season as a reserve driver for Ferrari to replace Pierre Gasly, who is taking the Red Bull seat left vacant by Daniel Ricciardo's move to Renault.

Omnisport
NEWS
Christopher Bell breaks Kyle Busch's record for Xfinity...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton and Alonso thrilled to see Kubica return
RELATED STORY
McLaren complete 2019 driver line-up with teenager Norris
RELATED STORY
Hamilton matches win record in Abu Dhabi, Alonso bids...
RELATED STORY
Alonso to leave F1: Who will replace Fernando at McLaren?
RELATED STORY
Vettel, Verstappen and the teen F1 stars who give hope to...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton: 2019 prep started with Abu Dhabi win
RELATED STORY
INRC Popular Rally 1983 - 2017 
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni's impressive bike collection
RELATED STORY
Team Champions set to become the largest team in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us