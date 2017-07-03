Rosberg sure Hamilton not to blame for Vettel collision

Nico Rosberg believes Sebastian Vettel was solely to blame for the controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton.in Baku.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 22:17 IST

Nico Rosberg (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R)

Lewis Hamilton was not at fault for the controversial collision with Sebastian Vettel at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, says Nico Rosberg.

Vettel blamed Hamilton for brake-testing at the second safety car restart in Baku, with the German reacting by pulling alongside the Mercedes driver and swerving into his wheels.

A 10-second stop-and-go penalty was handed to the Ferrari man, who could face further punishment with the FIA expected to announce its findings from a formal investigation into the incident on Monday.

Rosberg, Hamilton's former team-mate who retired after winning the drivers' title last year, had no doubt Vettel was the man in wrong.

"It's pretty simple. I'm the guy who knows Lewis best in the whole of the racing industry, so I think I'm in the best position to judge it and for sure he didn't do that one on purpose, definitely," he told Mark Webber at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

good to see you again Mark pic.twitter.com/czKXEtIe1h — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) July 3, 2017

When asked by Webber who was to blame for the incident, Rosberg responded: "It's very easy. Sebastian."

Analysis of Hamilton's telemetry by the race stewards concluded no brake-testing had taken place.