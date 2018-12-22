×
Round five of IDEMITSU Honda India talent hunt concludes

PTI
NEWS
News
1   //    22 Dec 2018, 21:11 IST

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The fifth round of the IDEMITSU Honda India talent hunt which aims to identify young racing talent across 10 Indian cities concluded here on Saturday.

After the last four rounds in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Aizawl, round five of the Hunt saw overwhelming participation of 19 youngsters with the youngest being only of 15 years of age.

The candidates went through three levels of tests. First was the physical fitness, followed by their race orientation and riding skills.

This was followed by a jury interview wherein the candidates and their guardians were interviewed to understand both their motor sport passion and family support to making this a career.

After shortlisting in phase 1, the top candidates of the talent hunt of Delhi & NCR will be trained and given opportunity to ride on the track in Phase II.

It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best talent for future development. These final riders will then join the 12 selected riders to race in the Honda Talent Cup CBR 150R category in the 2019 season.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, " The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt is a part of our new motorsports direction and building a structure to develop young talent in the country."

"We are proud to say that the fresh talent which we have got from last four rounds have given phenomenal performance in Honda Talent Cup 2018," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
