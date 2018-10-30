×
Sauber's Ericsson lands IndyCar seat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    30 Oct 2018, 21:26 IST
MarcusEricssoncropped
Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson will drive for Schmidt Peterson Motorsport in the 2019 IndyCar Series after losing his Sauber seat.

Sauber opted to pair Antonio Giovinazzi with Kimi Raikkonen next year, relegating Ericsson to a reserve driver and brand ambassador role.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports on Tuesday announced that the team has taken advantage of a strong relationship with Sauber to lure the Swede Stateside after the Formula One season ends in Abu Dhabi next month.

Ericsson said: "It's a great honour to be picked as one of the drivers at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and IndyCar for the 2019 season.

"It feels like a perfect step for me and my career after five years in F1. I can't wait to start work with SPM and all the people in the team which I've heard a lot of good things about.

"They’ve had some great success over the years, and I'm looking forward to work hard to continue and improve on that path. The racing in IndyCar looks great and I feel really excited to be part of it in the future.

"It will be a lot to learn including new tracks, oval racing, et cetera. I know it won't be easy, but it's a challenge I'm very much looking forward to and I can't wait to get started."

Ericsson will be a team-mate of veteran James Hinchcliffe and part-time driver Jack Harvey.

Omnisport
NEWS
