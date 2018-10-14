Sethu, Shetty return without points

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 14 Oct 2018, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

By Shyam Sundar

Jakarta, Oct 14 (PTI) Indian racers -- Rajiv Sethu and Anish D Shetty -- endured another disappointing point-less result even as Indonesia's Awhin Sanjaya and Rheza Danica savoured a 1-2 in the second race of the fifth round in the Asia Road Racing Championship, here Sunday.

Competing in the Asia Production 250cc class, Sethu and Shetty, representing Idemitsu Honda Racing India, finished 21st and 24th. It was marginally better than the first race, where Sethu finished 23rd and Shetty had claimed the 25th spot.

Sanjaya and Danica helped their team -- Astra Honda Racing Team -- clinched the overall championship with 193 points at the Sentul circuit.

In the SupersSport 600cc class, Japan's Taiga Hada of Honda Racing India team, brought his bike in 10th place to earn six points. He had finished sixth in race 1.

The race was won by Indonesia's Andi Farid Izdihar (Astra Honda Racing) ahead of compatriot Ahmed Yudhistira (Manual Tech KYT Kawasaki Racing).

In a closely contested second race in the APC 250 cc event, Sanjaya overtook the favourite Ahrens in the final stages to emerge victor.

Sethu and Shetty showed improvement and registered better laps times in today's race. The duo in fact recorded their best ever lap times.

Starting 23rd, Sethu climbed to 16th position in the second lap and maintained this till the 8th lap. But a technical glitch pushed him back to 21st by the last lap.

Starting from 27th, Shetty made a strong start and gained three positions in the first corner. Thereafter, it was a battle till the chequered flag between him, Japan's Suzuki Takashi and Malaysia's Muhammad IdilMahadi for the 23rd spot. A hard braking in the chicane in last lap cost him a spot and he closed 24th.

He, however, recorded his fastest lap time of 1:47:552 in the race.

Hada, who had qualified 9th lost a spot in the second race to take 10th position and gained six points for his efforts.

He is presently ninth in the overall standings with 72 points while Anthony West (Australia) is on top of the pack with 136 points. In the team standings, Team Honda India is seventh.

Hada said his aim is to earn a podium finish in the final round in Thailand in December.

The 20-year old Sethu, who was troubled by a rib fracture, said he was aiming to finish among the points but a technical issue limited his speed.

"Today I entered the race with the mindset to earn points. I had improved to the 16th spot early in lap two of the 12-lap race and saw possibilities to finish 13th. But a technical issue limited my top speed due to which I was pushed back," he said.

"While a little disappointed, I am also happy that I could improve further and register my best ever lap time here. Now my focus will be on the next Thai Talent Cup race in Thailand in November," Sethu added.

Shetty, 24, who is in his first year in the ARRC, said his aim is to keep working on improving lap timings