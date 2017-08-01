Stewart-Haas Racing doesn't pick up Kurt Busch's 2018 option, but expects him back

The Daytona 500 winner had expressed optimism in re-signing with Stewart-Haas racing after his Daytona 500 victory earlier this year.

by Omnisport News 01 Aug 2017, 22:56 IST

Kurt Busch wins Daytona 500

Stewart-Haas Racing has reportedly informed Kurt Busch it will not pick up his option for 2018, but that doesn't mean he won't return to the No. 41 team next year.

Shortly after a report appeared on Motorsport.com Tuesday ("Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch out at Stewart-Haas Racing"), SHR tweeted that it expects he will be back.

We don't comment on contract status, but we expect @KurtBusch back in our @MonsterEnergy / @Haas_Automation Ford in '18. Just sayin'. — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 1, 2017

According to NBC Sports, "If they bring him back it is with a new deal."

Busch had expressed optimism that a deal would get done after his win at the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Busch, who has been with Stewart-Haas since 2014, is currently 14th in the Cup standings with one win and 10 top-10 finishes so far this season.

“I don’t have any worries,’’ Busch said after the Daytona 500. “I know that I deliver for the team. Our performance level is one that shouldn’t be in question, winning the Daytona 500 is special, but performing week in and week out, the deliverables that I bring sponsorship-wise that comes into play."