Stewart-Haas Racing signs Daniel Suarez to drive No. 41 car

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    07 Jan 2019, 21:08 IST
daniel-suarez-01072018-us-news-getty-ftr
Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez won’t soon forget his 27th birthday.

Suarez celebrated No. 27 by signing to with Stewart-Haas Racing to race it’s No. 41 Ford, SHR announced Monday.

“This is the best birthday present I could ask for,” Suarez said in a release. “We’ve all seen how competitive Stewart-Haas Racing is – all of their drivers won last year and all of them advanced deep into the playoffs. This is the opportunity every driver wants, and now I have it. I want to deliver for this team, our partners in Haas Automation, ARRIS and Ford and, ultimately, for me. We have everything we need to be successful.”

Suarez, a native of Mexico, made 72 starts for Joe Gibbs Racing over the last two seasons in the Cup Series after winning the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Though he hasn’t won a race in NASCAR’s premier series, Suarez has 21 top-10 finishes.

“In each series Daniel has raced in, he’s advanced quickly from rookie to race winner,” SHR co-owner Tony Stewart said. “And he did it all while learning a new language and a new culture. He’s dedicated, he’s talented and we’re proud to have him as a key part of our race team.”

Stewart’s fellow co-owner Gene Haas added: “We’re in racing to win and we believe Daniel Suarez can win in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Kurt Busch, who drove SHR’s No. 41 car since it debuted in 2014, announced his move to Chip Ganassi Racing in December.

Martin Truex Jr., formerly of now-defunct Furniture Row Racing, will drive Suarez’s old No. 19 ride with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Omnisport
NEWS
Daniel Suarez To The 41 Car 
