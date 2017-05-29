Takuma Sato edges Helio Castroneves to win crash-filled Indy 500

Takuma Sato, who crashed trying to win the 2012 Indy 500, made up for that by holding off Helio Castroneves in a thrilling Indy 500 finish.

29 May 2017

Takuma Sato celebrates Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato made up for past heartbreak at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, passing Helio Castroneves with five laps to go to win his first Indy 500.

Sato earned team owner Michael Andretti his fifth Indy 500 win as a car owner. He has now won three of the last four Indy 500s.

"I'm in shock," Andretti told ABC. "In the end, we have great people on this team, and they're the ones that got this win. As well as Takuma, he drove unbelievable."

Sato's pass of Castroneves stood in sharp contrast to his finish in the 2012 Indianapolis 500. Trying to pass race leader Dario Franchitti on the final lap, he spun out. Franchitti got the win, and Sato was left with the one that got away.

The former Formula One driver made up for that Sunday with his second Verizon IndyCar Series victory.

"It's beautiful. I grabbed something I left over in 2012," Sato told ABC.

Sato said he didn't worry about a repeat of that 2012 incident.

"Helio really drives fair. Really fair. I can trust him," Sato told ABC. "Hopefully the crowd enjoyed it."

While the race featured a record 35 lead changes and 15 different leaders, 11 cautions marred the action. The most spectacular incident came on Lap 53 and involved Scott Dixon and Jay Howard. After Howard hit the outside wall, his car drifted down the track. Dixon plowed into Howard, and Dixon's car went airborne, flipping over sidefirst into the SAFER Barrier inside the track.

Dixon's car tore down catch fencing and landed cockpit first on the track before bouncing over onto its wheels.

Castroneves' car passed under Dixon's car as it soared through the air.

Both Dixon and Howard quickly climbed from their cars and were checked and released by the infield medical center, although Dixon later returned to the medical center and left wearing a walking boot on his left ankle.

The incident brought out a lengthy red-flag period as track workers repaired the fence and barrier.

Dixon, a four-time IndyCar Series champion and the 2008 Indy 500 winner, had started the race on the pole, and was the heavy favorite to win.

"(I'm) a little beaten up," Dixon told ABC. "It was definitely a bit of a rough ride. … I'm glad everybody was OK. It was definitely a wild ride for sure."

The other notable crash came on a restart with 17 laps to go in a five-car incident sparked by Oriol Servia. He was running seventh at the time, despite being the biggest longshot in the race at 90-1 odds, according to Vegas Insider.

That set up the thrilling finish between Sato and Castroneves.

Here is the finishing order in the Indy 500:

1. Takuma Sato

2. Helio Castroneves

3. Ed Jones

4. Max Chilton

5. Tony Kanaan

6. Juan Pablo Montoya

7. Alexander Rossi

8. Marco Andretti

9. Gabby Chaves

10. Carlos Munoz

11. Ed Carpenter

12. Graham Rahal

13. Mikhali Aleshin

14. Simon Pagenaud

15. Sebastain Saavedra

16. JR Hildebrand

17. Pippa Mann

18. Specer Pigot

19. Josef Newgarden

20. James Davison

21. Oriol Servia

22. James Hinchcliffe

23. Will Power

24. Fernando Alonso

25. Charlie Kimball

26. Zach Veach

27. Ryan Hunter-Reay

28. Sage Karam

29. Buddy Lazier

30. Conor Daly

31. Jack Harvey

32. Scott Dixon

33. Jay Howard