Team Rutsa-Meyase win JK Tyre Hornbill Off-Roading event in Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 5 (PTI) The formidable team of Aviu Rutsa and co-driver Neiketoulie Meyase, Rudkuobetvo and Pete cracked the testing mountainous terrain of Kohima to emerge victors in the JK Tyre Hornbill Off-Roading Cup here on Tuesday night.

Yanger Lushang and Maken Lepden and Bento Swu and Bovito Kiho claimed the first runners-up position while Ikweithing (Justin) and Kenrak Thou and Irietui and Elu took the second runners-up in the 1.5 km course that comprised six gruelling challenges and obstacles.

Each team comprises of two cars, manned by a driver and a co-driver, to help each other tackle the various obstacles together.

Abemo Yanthan was adjudged Best Spotter while Aviu Rutsa added another feather to his cap by winning the best off-road rig as well.

It is the first time that the off-road event has been added to the annual JK Tyre Hornbill Motor Rally which is in its ninth year of existence.

The rally coincides with the famous Hornbill Festival of Nagaland, a seven-day extravaganza of cultural performances, ethnic food courts, handlooms and handicrafts bazaars, film and art festivals, fashion shows and a national rock contest.

Earlier on Monday, defending champion Gagan Sethi and co-driver Sabatullah Khan stole the show in the picturesque hills by winning the TSD rally spread over 55 kilometres.

The rally concludes with the World War 2 Peace Rally, that pays homage to the martyrs of the Battle of Kohima