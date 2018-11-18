Teen driver 'fine' after sustaining spinal fracture in F3 crash

Germany's Sophia Floersch.

Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch has tweeted that she is "fine" after suffering a fractured spine from a horror crash in the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

Frightening footage of the incident shows the 17-year-old's car airborne, flying backwards over the edge of the circuit and into a large hoarding on the other side, close to where marshals and photographers were stationed.

A medical report released by Floersch's team, Van Amersfoort Racing, revealed the German was conscious but that she had sustained a spinal fracture.

A subsequent FIA statement revealed that driver Sho Tsuboi, two members of the media and marshal had also been "transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation".

Floersch herself then took to Twitter to provide an update on her condition, remarkably declaring herself "fine".

"Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into surgery tomorrow morning," she said.

Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.

Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.

Update soon. — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 18, 2018

"Thanks to the FIA, HWA AG and Mercedes AMG, who are taking great care of me.

"Thanks to everybody for the supporting messages. Update soon."