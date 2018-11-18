×
Teen driver 'fine' after sustaining spinal fracture in F3 crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Nov 2018
floersch - CROPPED
Germany's Sophia Floersch.

Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch has tweeted that she is "fine" after suffering a fractured spine from a horror crash in the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

Frightening footage of the incident shows the 17-year-old's car airborne, flying backwards over the edge of the circuit and into a large hoarding on the other side, close to where marshals and photographers were stationed.

A medical report released by Floersch's team, Van Amersfoort Racing, revealed the German was conscious but that she had sustained a spinal fracture.

A subsequent FIA statement revealed that driver Sho Tsuboi, two members of the media and marshal had also been "transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation".

Floersch herself then took to Twitter to provide an update on her condition, remarkably declaring herself "fine".

"Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into surgery tomorrow morning," she said.

"Thanks to the FIA, HWA AG and Mercedes AMG, who are taking great care of me.

"Thanks to everybody for the supporting messages. Update soon."

Omnisport
NEWS
