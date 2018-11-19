Teenage driver Floersch has 'no fear of paralysis' after operation

Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch

There is "no fear of paralysis whatsoever" for Sophia Floersch after she underwent successful surgery following her horrific Formula 3 crash, the teenager's team principal revealed on Monday.

The 17-year-old suffered a fractured spine at the Macau Grand Prix after her airborne car flew backwards over the edge of the circuit and into a large hoarding on the other side, close to where marshals and photographers were stationed.

Van Amersfoort Racing owner Frits van Amersfoort said Floersch had an "angel on her shoulder" after she somehow survived such a horrendous smash.

He later stated that the German is recovering well after bone from her hip was used to repair one of her vertebrae in an operation which took almost 10 hours.

"Everything is working and everything is in order," Van Amersfoort told the BBC World Service.

"[Paralysis] was the main fear. That's why the operation had to be done quite quickly because there was a danger it [Floersch's spinal cord] could be damaged.

"We are extremely happy that she is now recovering and that everything went extremely well. There's no fear of paralysis whatsoever."

Aktuelle Zwischeninfo: Das Ärzte-Team arbeitet bewusst langsam, um Risiken zu vermeiden. Der bisherige OP-Verlauf sei gut und ohne Komplikationen. Die heute morgen begonnene OP dauert an. pic.twitter.com/3gHSCtFe4B — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 19, 2018

And Van Amersfoort is hopeful Floersch will be able to resume her racing career.

"I'm quite sure that Sophia will - after some time of course." he added.

"Luckily enough winter is now beginning so she will have time to recover and I am quite sure that she will be back.

"That's what the racing blood always does - coming back because this is the sport we all love."