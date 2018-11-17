Tharani, Chatterjee share spoils on day one of season finale

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 17 Nov 2018, 18:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Chennai's Karthik Tharani and Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee won a race apiece on day one of the season finale of the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here Saturday.

The other stalwarts from Chennai, Vishnu Prasad in the LGB 4 and Joseph Mathew in the Suzuki Gixxer Cup, enjoyed a mixed day but still managed to hang on their leads at the Buddh International Circuit.

Vishnu won one race and finished fourth in the second to amass 76 points, to be six points clear of the field. Joseph, on the other hand, lost the first race of his season, but was still comfortably placed on 60 points.

The International Asia Cup of Road Race that was run in tandem with the Suzuki Gixxer Cup saw India A's Karthik Mateti making his mark, winning the race ahead of his Asian counterparts. Sri Lanka's Hansika Abeysinghe claimed the second place while Australia's Max Stauffer took the third.

Karthik began the weekend on a positive note, grabbing the pole position in the Euro JK on Friday evening. He made the most of his early advantage to win Race 1 in 20:36.010 gruelling minutes.

Nayan, who started from P3, put up an aggressive run, even recording the fastest lap time of 2:02:671 in the ninth. He attacked Karthik but just couldn't find a way past him.

Ashwin Datta, who came into the finale as championship leader, began from P5 after a poor qualifying session. He couldn't make up ground in the race either, finishing fifth and allowing Karthik and Nayan to catch up on him.

Ashwin began from P2 in the second race as the reverse grid came into play but couldn't show the same speed that had put him on top of the table through the season. He suffered a 10-second penalty for a jump start to finish last.

Nayan (P5) and Karthik (P6) made their moves right away, surging past the field to take the first two places. It helped Karthik sneak ahead of Ashwin by three points, giving him a total of 82 points. Nayan's 15-point haul on the day saw him jump to 81 points. Ashwin is now in third place with 79 points.

The Euro JK title will be decided on the last day of the championship, Sunday.

RESULTS:

Day 1

Euro JK 2018 (Race 1): 1. Karthik Tharani; 2. Nayan Chatterjee; 3. Brayan Perera

Euro JK 2018 (Race 2): 1. Nayan Chatterjee; 2. Arya Singh; 3. Karthik Tharani

LGB4 (Race 1): 1. Vishnu Prasad; 2. Raghul Rangasamy; 3. Sohil Shah

LGB4 (Race 2): 1. Diljith TS; 2. Rohit Khanna; 3. Sandeep Kumar