Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer livid with late caution flag at Michigan: 'F— NASCAR'

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 01:38 IST

Clint Bowyer seemed headed for a top-10 finish until NASCAR displayed a caution flag at Michigan International Speedway for debris with 21 laps remaining.

Bowyer was running seventh at the time of the caution and elected to stay out while others pitted. However, just one lap after the restart — Lap 186 of 200 of the FireKeepers Casino 400 — he promptly got into the wall bringing out another yellow. Safe to say he wasn't happy.

“Sorry these guys drive like a f— idiot on the f— restart. One lane, piece of s—. F— NASCAR and their f— debris caution. F—!," Bowyer said on the team's radio.

Team owner Tony Stewart was also less than pleased with the decision to display the yellow as Bowyer ended up finishing 26th.

It's a shame that so many drivers and teams day was ruined by the results of another "debris" caution towards the end of the race today. — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) June 18, 2017

"Smoke" and Bowyer were also upset after Stage 1 with Joey Logano during a pit stop and Kyle Busch after the ensuing restart.

“Well I was going to beat him (off pit road) and then I knocked the f— 22’s (Logano’s) fender in.

"You should have wreck that f—," Bowyer’s spotter Brett Griffin chimed in.

After the restart, Busch drove up the track and almost collided with the nose of Bowyer's No. 14, causing him to lift off the throttle.

“It’s a good thing I’m not driving that thing because that would be the last time he'd do that today," Stewart said about Busch. "Next thing he’d see is white.”

From these moments to Kyle Larson capturing his second win of the season, check out the best in-car audio from Sunday's race.