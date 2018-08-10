Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tony Stewart eyes Indianapolis 500 for first time since 2001

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    10 Aug 2018, 02:41 IST
Tony-Stewart-093015-USNews-Getty-FTR
Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart isn't a stranger to the race track, even after his retirement in 2016.

Since then, he's picked up wins at the United Sprint Car Series Spring Speed Xplosion finale in 2017 and has 17 top-five finishes on various dirt tracks this season. But the three-time NASCAR champion is setting his sights on something bigger: the Indianapolis 500. 

Stewart hasn't competed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2001, but said Tuesday “it’s not out of the question," via NBC Sports. He added he would want to run at least one IndyCar race before returning in 2019.

“If I go, I’m not going just to run it,” Stewart said. “I don’t want to be a sideshow like Danica (Patrick) was at Indy this year. If I go, I want to go feeling like I’ve got the same opportunity to win that everyone else in the field does.

“It’s an insult to the guys who do it every week to show up and think you’re going to be as good as those guys are. They’re on their game. They know their cars. They know how they need their cars to feel in practice to be good in the race. It’s foolish to think you can just show up and be competitive and have a shot to win.”

Stewart, 47, has five appearances in the Indy 500. He started on pole as a rookie in 1996 and led 64 laps in a career-best fifth-place finish the following year. He hasn't had any discussions with teams yet regarding his return.

“I care about running well in the car," Stewart said. "I don’t want to be the circus sideshow. If I do it, that’s not why I’m doing it. If I do it, I’m doing it because I want to win the race.

“One race might not be enough to feel like you’re where you need to be. But at least little things like pit stops and having that much duration of time in the seat to make sure no points or parts of the seat are pinching — things when you’re only in it for 10 minutes you don’t notice, but two hours you notice it. Those are things to sort out once you get there.”

Omnisport
NEWS
INDY 500: Will Power the latest Indianapolis 500 champion...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Worst Indy 500 Crashes of all time
RELATED STORY
Rahal goes from 34th to 1st during Indianapolis 500 practice
RELATED STORY
Andretti tops speed chart again in Indianapolis 500 practice
RELATED STORY
Hinchcliffe not expecting to run in Indianapolis 500
RELATED STORY
Helio gets up to speed by pacing Indianapolis 500 practice
RELATED STORY
Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time
RELATED STORY
IndyCar's young and restless set for Indy 500 showcase race
RELATED STORY
Will Power wins Indy 500, No. 17 for car owner Roger Penske
RELATED STORY
Aussie Power captures long-coveted Indy 500 win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us