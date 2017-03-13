Truex Jr. dominates Las Vegas race marred by post-race fight

The No. 78 driver dominated the race, winning all three stages after starting from the second position.

by Omnisport News 13 Mar 2017, 06:00 IST

Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR fans will be talking about a post-race fight between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch during Sunday's Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but on the track, the race was highlighted by Martin Truex Jr.

Number 78 driver Truex dominated, winning all three stages after starting from the second position. He led 150 laps (of 267) but needed a late-race pass to seal the win ahead of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliot and Logano.

A blown engine in Danica Patrick's car reset with field with nine laps remaining. Pole-winner Brad Keselowski led Truex just two laps from the end until the former reported trouble with his car.

"I hate that [Keselowski] had problems, he was strong and we weren't going to do anything with him, but then he lost the brakes or something," Truex told Fox Sports after the race. "A little bit of a gift, but we have given some away, so it feels good to come out on the good end for once."

Keselowski, who was in position for consecutive wins this season and to repeat in Sin City, was not sure what happened to his car.

"I just know it was something major," he told reporters after finishing fourth. "It wouldn't turn and I lost brakes, so that's a pretty good indicator, but that's the way it goes. That's racing and that's why you watch until the end and you never know what's gonna happen."

Logano, who got loose and into the rear of Kyle Busch's car on the final lap, caused Busch to spin onto pit road, sparking an altercation that left the latter with a cut forehead.

"I don't run from conflict," Logano told reporters Sunday. "You just talk about it, but [Busch] wasn't in a talking mood. He was in a fighting mood, I guess. Typically, you can handle this stuff like men and talk about it. You don’t have to fight, but whatever.

"Kyle and I have always raced really well together. We've never had an issue, but I guess that's over."

Despite losing the lead on Sunday, Keselowski heads to Phoenix as the points leader with 132 after three races. Larson (131 points) sits in second, followed by Elliott (129), Truex Jr. (127) and Logano (119).