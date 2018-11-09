US-based Rally team Snap Racing scores its best result in India

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 09 Nov 2018, 13:18 IST

NASCAR Xfinity Series Zippo 200

F1 may be the biggest spectacle in the realm of motor-racing, but is that all?

One simply can't deny rallying the importance it so deserves. Taking a leaf out of Kimi Raikkonen's book, the Iceman once famously stating, "It's pretty different from F1 in the sense that you race against the clock," rallying requires a great level of stamina and unwavering concentration if one's to succeed.

And displaying just that, US-based rally team Snap Racing went on to score its best results in India where it participated in the Rally of Arunachal, an enthralling event that incredibly puts an often understated gem in the East into the main fray of racing in India.

The US team has a poignant Indian connection.

Its founder and team principal, Sumit Punjabi has had a close bond with the thrilling sport. Back in 2016, Sumit Punjabi won the Super Production Class Title in Rally America Eastern Division Champion in a Mitsubishi-Evolution X.

Channelizing that experience and flair into uplifting the team's performance here in India, Sumit's Snap Racing team went on to grab a fifth-place standing in the INRC-2 (Indian National Rally Championship) where he partnered alongside Shahid Salman, a young, rising motor-sports enthusiast based in Bangalore, someone who only recently participated in the Raid De Himalaya.

Winning the audacious contest was the duo- Phalguna Urs and Srikanth Gowda, who were crowned the winners of the INRC-2.

Speaking on the achievement of his Snap Racing outfit, Mr. Sumit Punjabi shared, " The team achieved its best result at the midway point of the championship, which is great. This sets us up very well going into the final two rounds of the INRC championship. What I'm most happy about is that we got an overall top three finish so soon and has given the team a whole lot of confidence and room for more modifications and testing in the upcoming two events to prepare to put an aggressive fight for the 2019 season."

Here's why you ought to follow the Rally of Arunachal

Forget the mainstream rallying events nestled in the north of the country and leave aside contests that test one's endurance in the west, the Rally of Arunachal is the litmus test to measure a contestant's true grit and stamina in the tricky eastern bend of the country.

With average speeds clocking up a 100 kmph, the Rally of Arunachal is by far, among the fastest rally events in the whole of the country.

The event was aced by Mahindra's Amittrajit Ghosh, who won by a margin as slim as 5.9 seconds over second-placed Phalguna.

Coming into the Rally of Arunachal at the back of a third-place finish at the Rally of Coimbatore, Phalguna, among the leading faces in the sphere of rallying in India, currently stands third in the INRC-2 championship with 18 points.

Having said that, with two more events to go- one each at the Coffee Day Rally and the Popular Rally Cochin, the drivers will be key to repeat their gritty Arunachal run in the events ahead.

Awards

2013 Indian Rally Champion (IRC)

2015 INRC Runners Up 2000cc class

2016 Winner Super Production Class -Rally America Eastern Division Champion