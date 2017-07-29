Vettel denies Hamilton a place in history with Hungary pole

For the first time since 2004 a Ferrari will be on pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix thanks to Sebastian Vettel's stunning lap on Saturday.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 19:09 IST

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel denied Lewis Hamilton the chance to move level with Michael Schumacher on 68 pole positions with a sensational lap at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton could have tied the seven-time Formula One world champion at the Hungaroring on Saturday but a mistake in Q3 proved costly as he could only claim fourth place on the grid.

Instead it was Ferrari who were celebrating as Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen locked out the front row, the German scintillatingly good as he clocked an astonishing 1:26:276 - a new lap record.

Vettel had been quick throughout the three practice sessions in Hungary and was fastest in Q1 before Hamilton edged him out in Q2.

However, the four-time world champion was not to be denied as he found another four tenths to cruise to pole.

Hamilton's chances of eclipsing him were made harder as he came off at turn four of his first run of Q3, and when the Briton returned to the track he could not bring it all together to even break the front row.

Raikkonen ensured a one-two for Ferrari with a stunning final lap of his own, leaving the two Mercedes in third and fourth place as Valtteri Bottas out-qualified his team-mate.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo claimed the third row of Sunday's grid, with Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne and Carlos Sainz completing the top 10.

Hulkenberg will drop from seventh to 12th on the grid following a gearbox change, while Daniil Kvyat qualified 13th but then received a three-place penalty for impeding Lance Stroll.

Further back Jolyon Palmer narrowly missed out on a top-10 place in his Renault, while both Force India's went out in Q2.

With Felipe Massa withdrawing due to illness, Williams reserve driver Paul di Resta took his place and he claimed 19th place - managing to finish above Sauber's Marcus Ericsson despite a lack of time in the car.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1:16.276

2. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1:16.444

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1:16.530

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:16.693

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:16.797

6. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 1:16.818

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) 1:17.468

8. Fernando Alonso (McLaren) 1:17.549

9. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 1:17.894

10. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso) 1:18.311