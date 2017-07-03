Vettel faces no further action over Hamilton collision

After intentionally steering into Lewis Hamilton's wheels behind the safety car in Baku, Sebastian Vettel will not be punished further.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 23:24 IST

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel will face no further punishment from the FIA after an investigation into his Azerbaijan Grand Prix collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari driver Vettel hit the rear of Hamilton's Mercedes ahead of the second safety car restart in an enthralling race in Baku and blamed the Brit for brake-testing him.

The German reacted by pulling alongside the race leader and banging wheels, an action which drew a 10-second stop-and-go penalty with analysis of Hamilton's telemetry by race stewards concluding the Brit had driven at a consistent pace.

However, Formula One's governing body "remained deeply concerned by the wider implications of the incident" and opted to open a further investigation.

An FIA statement on Monday revealed: "Vettel extended his sincere apologies to the FIA and the wider motorsport family. He additionally committed to devote personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across a variety of FIA championships and events."

FIA president Jean Todt opted not to sanction Vettel due to his public apology, adding: "Top level sport is an intense environment in which tempers can flare. However, it is the role of top sportsmen to deal with the pressure calmly and to conduct themselves in a manner that not only respects the regulations of the sport but which befits the elevated status they enjoy."

Consequently, the 30-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, has kept the 12 points he gained by taking fourth in Azerbaijan and remains 14 points clear of Hamilton atop the drivers' standings.