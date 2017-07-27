Vettel in no rush to sign Ferrari extension

Ferrari claim Sebastian Vettel's future is in his own hands and the four-time world champion is relaxed over potential contract talks.

by Omnisport News 27 Jul 2017, 20:27 IST

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is in no rush to sign a contract extension with Ferrari, but suggested talks could take place during Formula One's mid-season break.

The four-time world champion is in the final year of his deal with the Scuderia and chairman Sergio Marchionne said at the Austrian Grand Prix that a renewal was solely down to the driver.

Vettel claimed there has been no delay to an agreement being reached, as his primary objective remains the achievement of positive results on the track.

And as reports of interest from Mercedes linger, the German insisted there is no anxiety on his part or Ferrari's, and indicated the break following this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix may offer a chance for further discussions.

Vettel told a media conference: "I don't have a contract [for next year] yet. But the primary objective is not to look at papers but to get some good results.

VET [On signing a new contract]: “I don’t see why not, I’m not in a rush and neither is the team” #HungarainGP pic.twitter.com/whxm78Few1 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 27, 2017

"I don't think there's a delay, we are working hard and we have more to do now. In the summer there will be more time because there will be weeks without races, but for the moment we are busy on the track.

"I have to spend time on the track to improve the car, while a piece of paper does not take long to sign.

"There is no hurry, not even the team is in a hurry. They will tell me when the time will be, there is no problem."