Vinales: First three laps crucial in Italian Grand Prix

Pole-sitter and championship leader Maverick Vinales knows he cannot afford a sluggish to the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 22:50 IST

Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales has turned pole position into a race win twice already this MotoGP season, but knows it will be tough to repeat the feat in the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Vinales pipped home favourite Valentino Rossi to first place on the grid at Mugello on Saturday with a blistering lap that was two tenths faster than his Movistar Yamaha team-mate.

After a crash on Friday, Vinales stayed out of trouble in qualifying and he reaped the rewards with quickest time of the session.

He knows claiming a race win on Sunday is far from a formality, though, especially given the weather forecast in Tuscany is for highs of 29c.

He said: "I think everyone is so close, so tomorrow I have to be really smart trying to make a good start and push from the beginning, the first three laps will be really important.

"After the crash yesterday I was really nervous on the bike but then we modified it a bit in FP4 and I felt good, and in qualifying I pushed.

"If it's cooler for my riding style it's always a bit better, but in warm up we still have a lot of things to try and the tyre choice will be really important.

"Tomorrow will be a tough race, because of the opponents but also the temperature."