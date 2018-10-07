VW Ameo cup: Kolhapur’s Dhruv Mohite wins the title

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 07 Oct 2018, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhruv Mohite with Sirish Vissa , Head of VW Motorsports India

Greater Noida, October 7, 2018: The 2018 season of MMSC MRF Volkswagen Ameo Cup concluded its final round at India’s Formula 1 track – the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) – in Greater Noida today. As the action-packed day came to an end, it was Kolhapur’s Dhruv Mohite taking the top honours of the Ameo Cup 2018.

Today’s first race kicked off with Dhruv Mohite taking a hole shot at the first corner ahead of everyone else. However, later in the first lap itself, he had an incident with Pratik Sonawane which pushed him down the order. This gave guest driver Dhruv Behl a chance to take the lead, followed by Pratik Sonawane and Saurav Bandyopadhyay. On the last corner of the first lap, Arefeen Raafi Ahmed had an incident that cause the Safety Car to come out. Since the Arefeen’s car was stranded at the last corner, the race had to be red flagged and restarted. Shortly after the restart, Shubhomoy Ball went off the third corner that forced the Safety Car to come back in and the rest of the race was held under Safety Car. The top three drivers stayed in the same order till the chequered flag with the Safety Car going back into the pits only on the last lap.

Second race started off with Jeet in the pole position, Dhruv Mohite in the second position and Anmol Singh in the third position. On the second lap of the race Akshay Bhivshet and Tauhid Anwar spun off in the first corner bring out the Safety Car. Unlike the first race though, the Safety Car went back in after two laps and the drivers got on to race pace. On the fifth lap, Affan challenged Anmol for the third position, got past him and held his position till the last lap. Anmol didn’t give up till the end and made his move on Affan on the last lap to clinch the final spot on the podium.

With Dhruv finishing second in the race, he secured enough points to win the Ameo Cup 2018 title with a strong lead over Saurav Bandyopadhyay. The battle for the second position in the final standings was a tight one between Saurav and Jeet with Jeet having to settle in third position overall. The Junior star of the Ameo Cup 2018 was Shubhomoy Ball who showed terrific dedication throughout the season. With a gap of over 92 points in the final standings of the Junior category, it was a clear win for Shubhomoy.