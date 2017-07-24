Watch: Brickyard 400 leaders Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. involved in fiery wreck

Kyle Busch's reign at Indianapolis Motor Speedway came to an end after a wreck with Toyota teammate and co-race leader Martin Truex Jr.

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 04:41 IST

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch's reign at Indianapolis Motor Speedway came to an end early after a wreck with Toyota teammate and co-race leader Martin Truex Jr. with 49 laps remaining in Sunday's Brickyard 400.

Looking for a record three consecutive wins at Indy, and his first victory since winning last year's Brickyard 400, Busch was turned sideways by Truex in Turn 1 as neither driver was willing to give an inch.

Restarting on the bottom, Truex got loose under Busch, colliding with the No. 18 car and sending both into the wall. Truex, who had to quickly exit after his car caught fire, took blame for the accident.

“I just got loose and wrecked him, it was totally my fault,” Truex told NBC Sports. “I didn’t really realize he was going to drive in that deep and sucked me around, so I’ve got to take the blame for that one. I feel awful and I just make a mistake.”

Added Busch: "That’s the way it goes, just chalk it up as another one that we figured out how to lose it by, it’s very, very frustrating. We hoped to put ourselves into the record books, but it didn’t happen.”

Busch and Truex, the fastest cars of the race, had worked together on restarts, allowing the fastest car to go ahead with the other dropping into second place. Their latest restart, however, they decided to race for the win, throwing their manufacturer alliance out the window.