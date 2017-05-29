Watch: Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski involved in hard wreck early in Coca-Cola 600

Twenty laps into the Coca-Cola 600 Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott brought out the first caution of the night.

by Omnisport News 29 May 2017, 04:29 IST

Chase Elliott

Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott brought out the first caution flag just 19 laps into Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after debris from a lapped car initiated the contact.

As race leader Kyle Busch was passing Jeffrey Earnhardt, a mechanical issue in the No. 33 car dropped debris and fluid on the 1.5-mile track. Elliott, who was running fifth before the caution, tried to check up to avoid the fluid but it appeared a fire caught underneath as he hit the debris from Earnhardt's car.

Keselowski, unable to stop down on the frontstrech due to the leaked oil, smashed right into the rear of the No. 24 car.

“Somebody broke and there was oil everywhere and I couldn’t turn,” Keselowski said on Fox Sports. “Couldn’t brake, couldn’t turn. Couldn’t do nothing.”

It's another unfortunate break for Elliott, who will finish outside the top 20 for a fourth consecutive race.

“This is so disappointing,” Elliott said. "I hate it. It's such a bummer. I don’t know what you do. Just go on to next week.