×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WATCH: Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell fight during TicketGuardian 500 qualifying

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    09 Mar 2019, 05:24 IST
Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell were not happy with each other at ISM Raceway in Phoenix at qualifying Friday.

After both drivers failed to make it to the second of three rounds of qualifying for position for the TicketGuardian 500 on Sunday, Suarez went over to McDowell's car to talk something out.

But instead of talking, the two players went at it immediately.

The two men were ultimately broken up and talked it out a minute or so later.

"Just miscommunication on the racetrack," McDowell told FS1 after his run. "We all kind of waited until the end and just had a lot of traffic, so it's just unfortunate.

"He was upset, I held him up on his good lap and then he tried to crash us and I just didn't appreciate it."

McDowell will start 27th on Sunday while Suarez will start 28th.

They'll be seeing a lot of each other from the beginning on race day.

Advertisement

"It's just a lack of respect," Suarez said. "Track position is made being in these races these days and you have to qualify well to have a good (roll) and a good start to the race.

"The race is long so you can always overcome that, but it's just a lack of respect.

"Everybody in the garage knows the second lap is the good one, you have to try to get out of the way if somebody is coming on their lap, he didn't."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
2019 TicketGuardian 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
RELATED STORY
TicketGuardian 500: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500 starting lineup: Qualifying, duel results set field for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500: Date, time, TV schedule, live stream for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500 2019: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Atlanta: Brad Keselowski takes late lead, earns QuikTrip 500 win
RELATED STORY
QuikTrip 500: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
QuikTrip 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
QuickTrip 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
Daniel Suarez To The 41 Car 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us