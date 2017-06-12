Watch: Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray destroy cars in hard wrecks at Pocono

The red flag was shown at Pocono on Lap 97 after a pair of wrecks by Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 02:54 IST

Jimmie Johnson will not move up to fifth on the all-time wins list in Sunday’s Pocono 400 after a hard wreck in Turn 1 at Pocono Raceway.

Johnson was running seventh when a brake issue caused him to serve into the grass, up the track and into the wall, slamming first the right rear of his car then the front-right side. The collision with the wall at over 125 mph took a toll on Johnson, who needed to sit on the track with medical officials before climbing into an ambulance for further evaluation at the infield care center.

“When I went to the brakes, they just traveled straight to the floor," Johnson said on Fox Sports 1. "I’m fine, certainly a big scare.”

Jamie McMurray's race also ended early as he appeared to have a brake failure and hit the wall a few spots behind Johnson.

As McMurray's car came to a stop along the inside wall at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track, he quickly exited the car before it was engulfed in flames.

“My pedal started going to the floor. ... I just started spinning and didn’t have any brakes," McMurray said. "Fortunately, we’re both OK.”

Both drivers were evaluated and released from the infield care center and will hope for better luck next weekend at Michigan.