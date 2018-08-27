Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Watch: Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates crash battling for lead on final lap of truck series playoffs opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    27 Aug 2018, 04:01 IST
Noah Gragson (left) and Todd Gilliland
Noah Gragson (left) and Todd Gilliland

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series had a rare weekend off, putting the spotlight on a wild finish Sunday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

In the opening race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland crashed in the final turn coming to the checkered flag. Justin Haley emerged the winner, his second career victory.

Gragson, who had been stalking Gilliland on the final lap, drawing ever closer, drove inside Gilliland’s No. 4 Toyota in the final turn, spinning out both drivers.

Gragson finished ninth, while Gilliland finished 11th. Teammates or not, Gilliland was very upset after the incident.

“I’d go fight him right now, but I can’t,” Gilliland said after the race (via NASCAR.com). “I’m extremely mad.”

Gragson apologized for the incident.

"We were racing for the win,” Gragson said. “I apologize to Todd, the No. 4 team, everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports. We’re in the playoffs and I’m trying to get a win. That one’s on me. ”

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Watch: Kyle Larson's in-car camera shows last-lap duel...
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch on working with Toyota, Adam Stevens & his...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins Cup Series race at Chicagoland
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch gets vote of confidence from NASCAR president:...
RELATED STORY
Brett Moffitt claims hometown win in NASCAR Truck Series
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch rips his pit crew, defends his comments
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch takes blame for wrecking Martin Truex Jr.: 'I...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Chicagoland: Kyle Busch beats Kyle...
RELATED STORY
Kurt Busch takes New Hampshire pole
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Bristol: Kurt Busch picks up first win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us