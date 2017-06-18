Watch: Teenager Dale Earnhardt Jr. interviews father in touching Father's Day tribute

NASCAR produced a touching video tribute for Father's Day, featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. with his late father.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 23:01 IST

Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR tweeted a video Sunday celebrating Father's Day, and the two-minute production featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his late father left many fans teary-eyed.

The video's lead clip features a teenaged Dale Earnhardt Jr. interviewing his father, Dale Earnhardt, after a race victory. The exchange between father and son is as funny as it is spontaneous.

"I can still remember every lesson he taught me." — @zacbrownband



On this #FathersDay, we honor the dads in #NASCARnation. pic.twitter.com/6kRoZk4NPB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 18, 2017

"What's the question, dude?" Earnhardt Sr. jokingly asks his son.

Junior: "How was the race?"

Dale Sr.: "Hot and fast — just like you told me to go."

Junior: "Are you going to give me some money when you get home?"

Dale Sr. "I doubt it — you spent enough down here this week."

The touching video affected many fans.

This about had me in tears.. RIP dale. You're a legend. — Dub (@HaydenBrownie) June 18, 2017

Brought a tear to my eye. Great tribute. — Mike Marshall (@MikeMarshall03) June 18, 2017

You guys trying to make people cry today? — RIP MOM (@KevinReilly85) June 18, 2017

It's been more than 16 years since Dale Earnhardt Sr. died after a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, but the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion is still beloved by countless fans, as is his son, who is retiring after this season.